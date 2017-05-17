History Hunt a huge success

In honor of the 100th anniversary of the Merrill Post Office building, the US Postal Service and Merrill Historical Society are offering activities and exhibits for the public, which began with a festive day at the Post Office on Saturday, April 29. On that day, behind-the-scenes tours were given to those participating in the Merrill Historical Society 2017 History Hunt. The tours included a history presentation, a look at the walk-in safe, and a look at the entrances to the secret passages. This years History Hunt took participants out in the country to visit the location of 12 rural post offices. Pictured, retired Merrill Post Office employee Ron Behm takes History Hunt participants on a tour of the Post Office.

“The Merrill Historical Society History Hunt on April 29 was a huge success, both from the standpoint of a fundraiser and as a fun activity to involve people in history,” said Bea Lebal, president of the Society.
Seventy-four History Hunters, making up 19 teams, spent the day visiting postal history sites in and around Merrill. The Hunt began with a behind-the-scenes tour of the Merrill Post Office, which turned 100 years old on April 17, led by postmaster Joelle Nelson and a team of retired postal workers. Hunters viewed the post office’s lobby skylight from above, entrances to the building’s secret passages, and each team received a scale ticket from being weighed on the large postal floor scale. Many of the secondary sites which once housed post offices, some over a century ago, were previously unknown to Hunters. Teams got in the spirit with postally inspired costumes and team names like “The Undeliverables,” “Dead Letter Office,” “Pony Express,” and “Return to Sender.” One couple was in character as Frank and Mattie Doering, founders of the Village of Doering; Frank was its first postmaster.
The Hunt concluded with an after-party of awards and raffle prizes. Many Hunters pledged to be back again for next year’s History Hunt and plans are already underway, with a theme selected and major sponsor secured. In fact, one team has already pre-registered for 2018 to make sure they get the team name they picked out – thank you Blooming Wishes Gals! The Historical Society appreciates the support received from all the sponsors who furnished financial support, raffle prizes and food and service coupons.
New exhibits featuring an overview of postal history and the 125th anniversary of the Weinbrenner Shoe Company officially opened May 13 at the Merrill History and Culture Center, 100 E. Third St. Further information is available from the Merrill Historical Society at 715-536-5652 or www.merrillhistory.org.

