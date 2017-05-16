Rathke named May Youth Optimist

The Merrill Noon Optimist have chosen Trista Rathke for the May Youth Optimist. Ms. Michelle Heeg nominated Trista stating, “Trista is a very active member of the Merrill FFA. She is always willing to volunteer and she helps enlist the help of others in these activities. Trista is always incredibly positive. She always has a smile on her face, is so encouraging to classmates and assists them in all situations. I asked her to help out with a struggling classmate and she instantly stepped up to the plate. I always know I can count on her. Trista is hardworking and a great member of any organization. She puts her all into any activities she is involved in. She has a great attitude and pushes the people around her to be better. Any organization is lucky to have her; she will do big things in her future.”

Trista has a GPA of 3.9 and is number 18 of her class. She has taken such courses as Dairy Science, Pre-Calculus, Organic Chemistry and Wildlife. Trista is involved in National Honor Society, basketball, soccer, colorguard, FFA, the play and musical. She received the Green Hand Award, athletic award for soccer and basketball, went to state for marching band and was FFA member of the month.

When not in school, Trista is involved with Dorinda’s Dance Studio, Grandpa’s Farm and VFW.

Following high school, Trista plans to attend UW River Falls for a degree in Animal Science – Pre Vet. She is the daughter of Michele and John Rathke.