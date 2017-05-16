Liberty Mutual employees help out at HAVEN

Three employees from Liberty Mutual Insurance in Wausau painted several areas in HAVEN’s office on May 2. The employees were participating in their company’s “Serve With Liberty” program which provides volunteer services in the community during the first two weeks of May each year.

Ashley Boyd, Azia Nguyen and Nicole Steckling brightened the day and the walls at HAVEN with their skills and enthusiasm. HAVEN is thankful to them for their hard work.

HAVEN (Household Abuse Victims Emergency Network) serves people who have experienced domestic violence and sexual assault. The 24-hour phone number is 715-536-1300 for information and help.