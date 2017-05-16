Jay Stadium hosts Special Olympics regional, Be Strong fund raiser

Special Olympics athletes from around the region converged on Merrill’s Jay Stadium Saturday for the Region 2 Track and Field competition.

In conjunction with the Special Olympics regional meet, Merrill was also chosen this year to host the 17th annual “Be Strong” fund raiser as well.

The multi-tiered “Be Strong” fund raiser consists of a 5k Run/Walk, along with several power-lifting events and “Rebel Ride” motorcycle ride. The power lifting events held at Jay Stadium included Bench Press, Dead Lift, Strongman/Strongwoman as well as a semi pull; consisting of 5- and 10-person teams.