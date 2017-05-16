Grund earns Eagle Scout rank

Jacob Grund of Boy Scout Troop 599, Merrill, has earned his Eagle Scout rank. He received this highest award in the Boy Scout program on Nov. 30, 2016, through Troop 599 chartered by St. John Lutheran Church.

Jake started his Boy Scout program as a Tiger Cub in 2006 with Pack 500 through St. Francis Xavier Church. Throughout Jake’s scouting years he has earned 24 merit badges to earn his Eagle Scout rank. In his journey, he has demonstrated leadership and community service, including Make a Difference Day. He has also attended camps and numerous scouting events over his years in scouts.

For his Eagle Scout project, Jake organized and carried out the building of 10 chapel benches for Randy Thurs of the Trails Mate Snowmobile Club in Wausau.

Jake is a senior in the graduating class of 2017 at Merrill High School where he is also a member of the Octagon Club and High School Bowling Team. Outside of scouting, Jake is an active bowler participating in tournament play, and a third time returning Junior Gold Nationals Bowling competitor.

Jake plans to attend Northcentral Technical College to begin his study of Mechanical Engineering. He is the son of Theresa (fiance Brad Mattson) Grund and Steve Grund.