Shari S. (Perry) Guenther, age 68, of Merrill, unexpectedly left this world on Saturday, May 13, 2017, while surrounded by her loving family at her residence in Kronenwetter, WI. Shari was born on June 16, 1948, to Wilburn and Bernice (Zimmerman) Perry in Merrill, WI. Her mother survives. She attended and graduated from Merrill High School. Shari married the late Charles Guenther on January 24, 1976 in Pine City, MN. She had recently retired from her pharmacy position at Walmart in Merrill, WI. Shari had previously worked for Hurd, Weinbrenner Shoe Factory, Anson Gilke, Semco and Stokley USA.

Shari was a strong, independent woman that always had a smile on her face and a kind word for everyone she met. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, whom she loved to the moon and back, as they were the highlight of her life. She is remembered as a loving, caring and happy woman. Shari was a member and board member of North Pines Genealogy Group for quite a few years. She was a major contributor of the Germans to American series 1 and 2 which are at the T B Scott Library in Merrill and she was actively involved with updating cemetery information with Tina Hipke for all the Lincoln county cemeteries for many years.

Shari also enjoyed scrapbooking and cheering on the Green Bay Packers. She enjoyed nature, whether it was gardening in her yard, fishing for bullheads or just watching the deer and turkeys in her backyard. Shari was a member at St. Stephen’s United Church of Christ in Merrill. She will be sadly missed.

Shari will be loved and remembered by her daughter: Naomi Grovenburg (Josh Caraway), 2 granddaughters: Journee and Taytum and a grandson: Gabriel, all of Kronenwetter, her mother: Bernice Perry of Wausau, brothers: Mike (Jan) Perry and Randy Perry, sister: Tonia (Mike) Hoffman, all of Merrill, along with many great nieces, nephews and special friend: Tina Hipke. She is preceded in death by her father: Wilburn Perry, husband: Charles Guenther, daughter: Melissa Guenther, sister-in-law: Linda Perry, grandparents, aunts and uncles.

Funeral Services for Shari will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 11am at St. Stephen’s United Church of Christ in Merrill. The Rev. Kyle Carnes will officiate. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 from 4pm-8pm at Waid Funeral Home in Merrill and again on Thursday, May 18, 2017 from 10am until the time of the service, at the church. Burial will follow in Merrill Memorial Park Cemetery immediately following the service. Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.