Lincoln County Sheriff’s reports

A 40-year-old Irma man was arrested early last Monday morning after deputies responded to a home in the Town of Birch for a noise complaint. When a deputy attempted to arrest the subject, he resisted. The suspect will face two counts of resisting/obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct. An 18-year-old St. Germaine woman was arrested late Monday evening on a drug charge. A deputy stopped the vehicle the woman was driving just before 11 p.m. A check showed she was wanted by the Washington County Sheriff on a warrant for battery and disorderly conduct. A search found a baggie containing a white powdery substance which later tested positive for cocaine.

A Town of Corning woman was scammed this past week. She was provided with a check for over $1,500 with instructions on how to spend the money and act as a “secret shopper” on behalf of the company. She was then instructed to return $1,300 via money gram. After sending the money gram, her bank informed her the check she cashed was a fake.

A deputy on patrol discovered a fire Thursday evening on Short Avenue in the Town of Pine River just after 8 p.m. The deputy, along with a Town of Russell firefighter and neighbors, were able to extinguish the fire which had already started a small shed on fire. The Town of Pine River Fire Department along with the DNR extinguished the remaining hot spots. The investigation was turned over to the DNR.

Tomahawk firefighters along with the DNR and a deputy responded to report of a brush fire Friday morning in the Town of Wilson. At 10 a.m., a cell caller reported the fire on Honey Road near Somo Lake Drive. Firefighters were on the scene for over an hour, no injuries were reported.

A 40-year-old Harshaw woman was arrested on Friday and charged with violating the terms of a restraining order after making contact with the petitioner.

Two people were arrested Saturday evening after a deputy investigated a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was found on Dump Road in the Town of Harrison. The K9 unit from the Tomahawk Police Department responded to the scene and indicated the vehicle may contain drugs. The male suspect, a 42-year-old Rhinelander man, was arrested on a felony warrant through Oneida County for failing to comply with the Wisconsin sex offender registry program, and another for Contempt of Court along with possession of drug paraphernalia. The female passenger, a 22-year-old Rhinelander woman, was also arrested on a misdemeanor charge related to drug possession.

A 22-year-old Tomahawk man was cited for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after a traffic stop early Sunday morning in the Town of Bradley. The man was stopped on County Rd. L after he was observed spinning his tires at a stop sign. The driver displayed signs of impairment was and was taken into custody for a first offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after field sobriety tests.

The Town of Pine River Fire Department along with the DNR and a deputy responded to a grass fire Sunday afternoon in the Town of Pine River. The fire was reported on Center Road east of Shady Lane Avenue at 1:10 p.m. Firefighters were on the scene for about an hour, no injuries or property damage was reported.

A 41-year-old Antigo woman was cited for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and a 64-year-old Merrill man was arrested on warrant charges after a traffic stop Sunday afternoon. At 2:44 p.m. a deputy stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. The driver showed signs of impairment and was placed through field sobriety tests and taken into custody for a first offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. The passenger was arrested after he was found to have warrants though the Portage County Sheriff and Wisconsin Rapids Police Department for contempt of court.

The number of car deer crashes is up with nine being reported this past week. This past Monday a Merrill man struck a bear in the Town of Corning. The crash happened on State Rd. 64 near Leafy Grove Road, killing the animal.