Lincoln Community Bank invites customers to swipe for the Bluejays

Now available at Lincoln Community Bank is the Bluejay Pride personal checking account package.

Customers may request a Bluejay Pride debit card and earn cash for Merrill High School programs.

Every time customers swipe their Bluejay Pride debit cards as a purchase (point of sale) transaction, Lincoln Community Bank will donate .05 cents to support Merrill High School extracurricular programs. The bank will make an annual donation of up to $1,500 to Merrill Area Public Schools from the Bluejay Pride program.

“This is part of being supportive of the community that we live in,” said Lincoln Community Bank President Clyde Nelson.

“Programs such as this are exactly why we’re in existence,” added MAPS Superintendent Dr. John Sample. “We thrive on community partnerships and this is a great representation of what our partnerships can be.”

The Bluejay Pride package with debit card is available for new or existing personal checking accounts (some restrictions may apply) and includes optional Bluejay Pride checks (check charge applies).

Lincoln Community Bank is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.