Washington students participate in 2nd annual ‘Healthy Kids/Healthy Planet’

Posted by:
The second annual “Healthy Kids-Healthy Planet” event was held at Washington School on Tuesday, April 25. Classrooms from kindergarten through 5th grade created displays and activities centered around the topics of keeping kids and the planet healthy. There were community sponsored booths by Taher Foods and the Lincoln County UW-Extension which added learning experiences.

Grant money was awarded to Washington school through the Lincoln County Nutrition Coalition, which focused on the national program ‘5-2-1-0’ (five servings of fruits and vegetables each day, two or less hours of recreational screen time per day, one hour of exercise, and zero sugary drinks). Grant funding benefited the event through the purchase of healthy food for students to sample and nutritional resources that added information to several classroom presentations.

