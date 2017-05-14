MHS partners with multiple agencies in hosting bi-annual ‘mock crash’ event.

Wednesday afternoon, the Merrill Fire Department in conjunction with the Merrill Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office’s 911 Communication Center, Good Samaritan Health Center, Lincoln County Coroner, Rod’s Towing and Service Center, Waid Funeral Home and Merrill High School staff hosted a mock crash event at Jay Stadium; constructed as a fatal motor vehicle accident caused by a distracted driver.

According to a press release from the Merrill Fire Department, the mock crash scenario is a bi-annual event.

“The event is put on biannually to raise awareness and prevent the senseless loss of life and long-term mental effects an incident like this can have.”

< > Lincoln County coroner Paul Proulx assists in the transportation of a deceased victim at a mock one-vehicle fatal crash at Jay Stadium Wednesday afternoon

“This event was observed by the entire high school student body. The incident involved two individuals inside the vehicle and two pedestrians out for a walk. The passenger distracted the driver by showing her a cell phone picture, which took the drivers eyes off the road; causing the vehicle to strike the pedestrians in a crosswalk and killing them instantly. It is a reminder to the students that everyone is responsible for the safe operation of a vehicle.

As emergency responders, it is our responsibility to not only respond to emergencies but to also do our part to prevent emergencies as well. This event had a sad outcome, however it goes to show the possible consequences as the result of distracted driving.