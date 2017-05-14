Maple Grove School Forest officially becomes state’s first of 2017

MAPS Buildings and Grounds director Dale Bergman is joined by Merrill Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Debbe Kinsey, Maple Grove School principal Dawn Nonn, Curt Rust and Randy Wixson during Friday's official ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony of the new Maple Grove School Forest

As a result of Friday afternoon’s official ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony hosted by Merrill Chamber of Commerce staff, students and school staff; the 25 acre Maple Grove School Forest officially became the first school forest in the state of Wisconsin of 2017.

Located adjacent to Maple Grove School, the forest is already used by staff and students as an outdoor classroom. Maple Grove School is a Green and Healthy School and currently has Sprout status.
Students have a long tradition of tapping the maples on site to create syrup and have adopted unique trees in the forest that look like the number 4. The school site also features an outdoor classroom area complete with wifi, composting and chickens. Students currently use the trail system year round, including snowshoeing in the winter.
Additionally, Maple Grove will be looking at how to share its School Forest within the MAPS district.
Following the ceremony, Maple Grove students After the dedication, pancakes will be served featuring some of the school’s freshly tapped maple syrup and offering walks on the trails.

