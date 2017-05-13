Hatchet pitcher garners Athlete of the Week honors

THS Junior Rachel Dallman has certainly proven herself a force to be reckoned with on the softball field this season.

In fact, the junior’s underhanded pitching prowess as well as her knack with the bat, has been a major factor in Hatchet softball success this season.

In an April 27 showdown with GNC rival Rhinelander, Dallman unleashed the heat with 8 strikeouts from the mound, then blasted a two-run homer followed by 2nd inning grand slam; for 6 RBI from behind the plate to send the Hatchets over the top with an 8-3 win.

A 4-year starter on the varsity softball team, Dallman got started on the ball diamond with Tee-Ball while in Kindergarten and then progressed to softball at age 8.

When not on the ball field, Dallman is a 4-year starter for the Hatchet varsity swim team and is also a member of the THS swim club.

Aside from athletics, Rachel is a member of the THS chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) and the National Honor Society.

Daughter of Matt and Michelle Dallman of Tomahawk, Dallman maintains a current 4.0 GPA.

Following graduation, Rachel is currently considering attending UW-Madison and hopes to eventually attend medical school with aspirations of becoming a Radiologist.