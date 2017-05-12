Three vie for rodeo royalty

2017 Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo Queen Trystin LeSage

The Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo will once again be held at the Merrill Festival Grounds in Merrill June 9, 10 & 11.

The new queen will be crowned on Sunday, June 11, at 12:30 p.m. just prior to the 1 p.m. rodeo performance.

The candidates are Brooke, daughter of Lisa Pliska and Mark Sowiak, Wausau; Jasimne, daughter of Mike and Kim Valenta, Mosinee; and Madison, daughter of Danielle Schulz and Tyler Hess, Merrill.

The contestants will be selling tickets to the Rodeo until 5 p.m. Thursday, June 8. Ticket sales are one of the components to the queen contest.

The reigning rodeo royalty will preside over this year's event.

2017 Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo Princess Kaiti Bargender 2017 Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo Queen Trystin LeSage Queen contestant Madison Schulz Queen contestant Brooke Sowiak Queen contestant Jasmine Valenta
2017 Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo Princess Kaiti Bargender

The 2017 Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo Queen is Trystin LeSage, daughter of Russel LeSage and Joy LeSage of Wausau, and the 2017 Princess is Kaiti Bargender, daughter of Tom and Brenda Bargender of Wausau.

