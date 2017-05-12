Merrill varsity nine drop two to Marshfield

The Merrill nine lost a home ‘n’ away with Marshfield last week 4-1 and 11-0.

In the first game at home, Merrill played Marshfield tough but could only muster four hits. Ryan Golisch pitched a good game, only allowing two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked only one.

The Merrill defense continued to struggle, committing five errors, right around their season average.

The Jays scored their only run in the second, on an RBI single by Kobe Blake, one of his two hits to lead the Jays. Kordell Renken and Ty Belfiori had two walks each for the home team.

Merrill played at Marshfield on Thursday, but could not get the bats going in the warmer weather. Merrill only mustered four hits again and was shut out by Marshfield pitcher Jake Brueggen.

Belfiori was hit hard early for the second consecutive outing and Merrill was in an early hole they could not climb out of. Merrill pitchers only gave up six earned runs as the defense committed four errors.

Belfiori had a hit and a walk to lead the Bluejay offense.

Merrill’s overall record now stands at 4-9, 2-5 in the conference. The Bluejays played at Athens on Monday and have a home and away with Stevens Point Tuesday and Thursday.

Merrill Junior Varsity takes two on the chin

The Junior Jays played two games with Marshfield last week and came out on the short end of the stick twice, 13-1 and 7-5.

In the first game, Merrill could only come up with four hits as the Tigers scored early and often. Merrill pitcher Brant Raleigh was roughed up for seven earned runs on six hits and four walks. Merrill’s defense committed as many errors as they had hits, leading to six unearned runs. Andreou Goetch pitched two innings for the Bluejays, giving up no earned runs. Raleigh drove in the only Merrill run with a single in the first.

Merrill played a much better game in Marshfield and had the lead most of the game. Chase Bonnell started on the mound for the Jays, and gave up only two earned runs in three innings, and had the lead at 5-3. Vinnie Galella relieved and gave up four earned over the final four innings to take the loss. Merrill belted out 10 hits in the game led by Bonnell, Meyer and Smith with two hits each. Elijah “Tom” Schelbert had a hit and 2 RBI for Merrill. Junior varsity record now stands at 1-11. JV plays a home and away with Stevens Point next week.