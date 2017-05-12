Merrill Police reports

May 8

8:03 p.m.- An officer responded to a theft complaint. The caller advised they had their prescription medication stolen from their lock box. The caller believed the box was forced open but there were no signs indicating this. The caller had one suspect in mind. Investigation is ongoing.

May 9

7:37 a.m.- An officer was dispatched to the 400 block of West Main Street in regards to a hit and run complaint. The investigating officers noted that it appeared that someone had struck the building sometime during the course of the weekend. The investigation is ongoing.

1 p.m.- Officers were requested by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Probation and Parole to take a female subject into custody for a rules violation. The female subject was arrested and transported to the jail.

3:16 p.m.- Officers received information that a female subject whom had active warrants for her arrest was in the 200 block of Grand Avenue. Officers responded and located the female subject and she was taken into custody on the warrants. During the course of the contact, officers located a small amount of THC and drug paraphernalia. The female subject was also charged with possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.

5:52 p.m.- Officers were dispatched to a possible disorderly conduct complaint. Officers arrived and during the course of the investigation it was found that the one of the individuals had an open bond that prohibited contact with the other individual. The matter will be referred over to the District Attorney’s office.

May 10

3:24 p.m.- Officers were requested to respond to an address in the city to meet with Probation and Parole as they had located an individual that they wanted taken into custody for a rules violation. The female had been at Probation and Parole office earlier in the afternoon, but had fled from agents prior to officers arriving to take her into custody. The female did not follow officer’s orders to turn herself in to officers. The female subject was eventually taken into custody. She was transported to the jail on the probation hold as well as new charges of resisting arrest.

May 11

8:49 p.m.- An officer responded to a business for a fraud complaint. The employee had located a counterfeit $20 bill that had been used some time during business hours. Investigation is ongoing.