It’s official: AmericInn expansion in full swing

Jeremy Ratliff

Reporter

Friday morning, city staff, AmericInn owners Gary and Mary Schwartz and the AmericInn management team, gathered with staff of Lange Construction of Merrill; for the official ground breaking of a planned 12,000 square foot expansion of the 15-year old hotel.

A $200,000 TID development incentive from the city was approved by the Common Council on April 26, to assist with the expansion.

According to Gary, this is the first expansion of the building since it opened in April of 2002; adding a new entryway, elevator, common/support areas, and 20 new rooms.

Construction is expected to wrap up by mid-September.