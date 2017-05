Crime Stoppers of Lincoln County needs your help. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigation the spray painting of graffiti on a billboard visible from Highway 51 at Center Road, which occurred April 22 to April 24, 2017. A ladder would have been required. Similar graffiti painting occurred in April in Price County.

If you have any information about this crime call Crime Stoppers at 715-536-3726. Callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a reward.