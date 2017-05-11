WIS 17 improvements in Lincoln County begin next week

Work to improve eight miles of WIS 17 between WIS 64 and the north intersection with Lincoln County G is scheduled to begin as early as Monday, May 15.

Pitlick & Wick, Inc., is the prime contractor for the $628,000 project. Crews will mill and overlay some sections of the highway with asphalt before applying a chip seal to the entire length of the project.

Construction is scheduled for completion in July 2017.

During construction, motorists on WIS 17 can expect to encounter daytime flagging operations.

Eighty percent of the project will be paid with federal transportation funds; the remaining 20 percent will be paid with state transportation funds.

Motorists are reminded that using handheld cell phones in Wisconsin work zones is illegal.