Jennifer “Jenny” K. Wimmer, age 45, of Merrill, died on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at Ascension Good Samaritan Hospital in Merrill, while surrounded by her loving family and under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services. Jenny was born on April 25, 1972 to Robert (deceased) and Gloria (Engel) Kunkel, in Merrill. Her mother, Gloria, survives. She attended Merrill High School, and graduated with the Class of 1990. In her younger years, Jenny worked at the Merrill Fuel Mart gas station. She then went on to work at Lincoln Wood as a line worker and worked in the inventory department with Hurd Windows in Merrill, and Wausau Supply and Graphic Packaging in Wausau. Most recently, she worked as a materials buyer for Weinbrenner Shoe Factory in Merrill.

When Jenny was younger, she would enjoy going bear and coon hunting. Jenny was an outdoors woman – she loved being on the water, whether it was jet skiing or taking a relaxing pontoon ride down the river. She would also spend as much time as possible kayaking, something she was passionate about. During the winter months, Jenny would look forward to snowmobiling with family and friends. Jenny grew up camping and continued to enjoy it throughout her adult life. Ice fishing was a passion of Jenny’s – she had even organized and ran an annual ice fishing tournament on Lake Mohawksin by Tomahawk, in honor of her late father. Jenny was known as the “Beanbag Tournament Queen” and she played bags whenever she had the chance.

Jenny was a loving, caring woman that had a giving spirit – always putting others ahead of herself. She was very active in the PTO at Jefferson Elementary School, as well as helping her husband, Chris, coach baseball. She was always there for her children, cheering them on and supporting them, she cherished her children. Jenny was a firm believer in giving back to people in the community that were in need of help, she contributed to many local fundraisers. Jenny was a fun-loving and independent woman, with a positive outlook on life. She was always very efficient and organized, no matter what she was working on. Jenny is remembered as a social butterfly, always wanting to be around the people that she loved. She was baptized, confirmed and a member at Trinity Lutheran Church in Merrill.

Jenny is survived by her mother: Gloria Kunkel, husband: Chris Wimmer, daughter: Bobbi Wimmer (Ryan) and son: Devon Wimmer, all of Merrill, sister: Becky (Tom) Hofacker of Appleton, aunts: Jan (Jim) Alft, Debra Engel-Rajek, Pam (Gene) Mohrland, Brenda (Dan) Adamec, Carol Krause, Mary (Bob) Pike, all of Merrill, Kathy (Jack) Frederick of Wausau and Betty (Dick) Ollhoff of Tomahawk, uncles: Jerry (Kim) Engel of Merrill, Roger Kunkel of South Carolina and Mike (Sue) Kunkel of Merrill, nieces: Elaine Hofacker, Madeline and Makenna Wimmer and Amber Talbot, nephews: Wesley Hofacker, Tyler and Maverick Wimmer and Jaylon Talbot, special Godchildren and some very loving and supportive friends. She is preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, father: Robert “Bob” Kunkel and aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral Services for Jenny will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Merrill at 11am. The Rev. Scott Gustafson will officiate. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 12, 2017 at Waid Funeral Home from 3pm-8pm, and again on Saturday, May 13, 2017 from 10am until the time of the service, at the church. Inurnment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers and plants, Jenny would strongly prefer you to give your time and/or monetary donation to a local charity of your choice, in her honor. Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.