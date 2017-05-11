Center Avenue to reopen today; more closures next week

According to Merrill Public Works Director Rod Akey, Center Avenue will reopen today, Thursday, May 11, at 5 p.m. The City of Merrill will be repairing storm sewer lines on Center Avenue Monday, May 15, and Tuesday, May 16. These repairs require road closure.

Center Avenue will be closed from First Street to Ninth Street from 6 a.m. on Monday, May 15, through 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16. Center Avenue detour will be First Street west to Mill Street north to Ninth Street and east to Center Avenue. As work is completed the streets that cross Center Avenue will be reopened.