Swim club car wash raises funds for summer swim meet

Members of the Aqua Jays Swim Club defied chilly and breezy conditions Saturday, while hosting a car wash fundraiser courtesy of Bubbles Car Wash and co-owner Adam Norman.
According to coach Kristie Winter, the club raised nearly $600 which will be used to cover costs of medals and ribbons to be awarded at the team’s summer meet in June at the Bierman Family Aquatic Center.
“This will be our second meet at the facility,” Winter said. “Last year we hosted eight teams from around the state and the UP. This year we are hoping to include more. Offering nice medals is a draw that brings more teams into our area which is great for everyone.”

