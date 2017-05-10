Scantlin named April Youth Optimist

Alisha Scantlin is the Youth Optimist for the month of April; she was nominated by Mrs. Emily Bonack.

Mrs. Bonack writes, “Alisha is a very hard worker and serves as an example to her peers. She can frequently be found in her teachers’ classrooms getting extra help or clarifications because she wants most to understand and get a top-notch learning experience. She is quick with a smile and is a shining example of what a scholar should act like.”

She currently holds a 3.755 GPA with a class rank of 29. Alisha has enrolled in Honors Physical Science, Honors Biology, AP Literature & Composition, AP Language & Composition, Pre-Calculus, AP Statistics, Medical Terminology and Physics. She participates in National Honor Society, Mentoring, Link Crew, Student Council, Octagon Club, Earth Club, Art Club, Accelerated Art, Youth Apprenticeship, Business Co-op, Tutoring, and is the Co-Senior Class President. Alisha is active in girls varsity soccer, serving as co-captain; she’s earned three varsity soccer letters – currently working on the fourth; Daughters of the American Revolution; Good Citizen of Merrill High School; and National Honor Society treasurer.

Outside of school, Alisha enjoys volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul Free Clinic, Lincoln County Humane Society and is a donator to the Merrill Community Food Pantry.

After high school graduation, Alisha plans to major in Astrophysics at the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities. She is the daughter of Connie and Brent Scantlin.