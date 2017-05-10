Merrill Noon Optimists raise $600 for Summer Library Program

Vanessa Rueth, right, of the Merrill Noon Optimists delivers a check for $600 to Carolyn Forde, Youth Services Librarian at the T. B. Scott Free Library.

The Merrill Noon Optimists have gifted the T.B. Scott Free Library with a check in the amount of $600. The donation will be used to underwrite a professional children’s performer.

Each summer, as part of its Summer Reading Program, the library hosts a series of professional children’s performers at Prairie River Middle School. Performers range from jugglers, to animal rehabilitators to musicians. Area families appreciate the opportunity to enjoy, free of charge, high quality educational and engaging performances all summer long. On average 383 persons attended a Summer Library Program performance at Prairie River Middle School in 2016.

To learn more about the Library’s Summer Reading Program or to become a Summer Reading Program sponsor contact Carolyn Forde at 715-536-7191 or by e-mail at cforde@tbscottlibrary.org.

