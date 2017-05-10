Klug’s Country Gold re-opens in new location

Jeremy Ratliff

Reporter

On Monday, April 24, Dale and Eric Klug opened the doors of Klug’s Country Gold, at their new location of 1020 E. Main St., Merrill. In celebration of the relocation, ambassadors of the Merrill Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting event with store staff Tuesday afternoon.

As Dale explains, the move from their previous location of 3436 E. Main St. was in large part due to the change in makeup of the strip mall the store had been located in for the last 28 years.

“There were several factors which we took into consideration,” Dale said. “But it really came down to the fact the strip mall was no longer a retail shopping location.”

The new location is much larger than the previous store, spanning a total of 1,650 square feet, with a 1,350-square-foot showroom. The previous location was 1,230 square feet with only a 960-square-foot showroom.

Both father and son agree the move was the right choice.

“It’s just great to be downtown,” Eric said.

“We had considered other areas and even other cities as options,” Dale adds. “But we established the jewelry industry in Merrill 40 years ago and we really wanted to stay here. Upon my retirement, Eric will take over the business and it will stay right here where it belongs; serving the Merrill community.”

“Merrill has always been good to us. It’s a great community, we’re happy to be here,” Eric adds with a smile.

Klug’s Country Gold is a full service jewelry store, offering in-house goldsmithing and watch making as well as all-inclusive jewelry repair. Klug’s also offers custom jewelry manufacturing and appraisals.

Klug’s Country Gold can be reached at 715-536-5189.