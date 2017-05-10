Helen Keller’s life portrayed at library Friends’ program

In 1883, a life-threatening illness left a little girl imprisoned in her own body, deaf and blind. Thanks to the persistence of a young teacher, the girl grew up to be a world-renowned author, public speaker and advocate for the disabled.

The girl was Helen Keller. Her teacher was Anne Sullivan. Helen’s heroic and inspiring story, “Helen Keller, a Life Nearly Lost,” will be portrayed by Jessica Michna of Racine in T.B. Scott Free Library’s Community Room on Monday, May 15, at 6 p.m.

Monday’s program is presented by the Friends of T.B. Scott Library as their annual program. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

First Impressions by Jessica Michna has become widely known for riveting portrayals of First Ladies, other historic women and even fictitious characters. Michna’s compelling and enthralling performances have entertained groups throughout the U.S.

In Monday’s program, a deaf and blind Michna/Keller will be escorted to the stage, begin by reciting excerpts from a speech she gave in 1925 to the International Lions convention, and then relate her life story to the audience.

Helen Keller was the first deaf-blind person to earn a bachelor of arts degree. Keller’s story has become widely known, especially through the play and movie “The Miracle Worker.” She was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and was honored by her native state of Alabama on its state quarter, the only circulating U.S. coin to feature braille.

The Friends of T.B. Scott Library, the sponsors of Monday’s program, have provided financial and logistical support to the library since their founding in 1999, and is well-known in the Merrill community for the library book sales they manage. Learn more about the Friends and the library at www.tbscottlibrary.org.