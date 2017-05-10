Council adopts fee schedule for junk, debris removal

Jeremy Ratliff

Reporter

Tuesday night, a resolution approving a fee schedule for the removal of junk storage and debris by the Merrill Street Department, was unanimously passed by the city’s Common Council.

The resolution calls for fees in the amount of $300 for the first hour and $50 for every additional 15 minutes, plus applicable taxes, to be billed to property owners for time department personnel are engaged in the removal of nuisance junk or debris, from properties within city limits. For the second and subsequent occurrences within a calendar year, the fees increase to $500 for the first hour and $50 for every additional 15 minutes, plus applicable taxes.

According to city clerk Bill Heideman, the resolution is effective immediately.