Bridge maintenance, lane closures scheduled in Marathon, Lincoln counties

Motorists can expect to encounter daytime lane closures for routine bridge maintenance at the following locations:

•Marathon County: Eastbound WIS 29 bridges over Porky Creek, Big Eau Pleine River, and Plover River. Work begins Wednesday, May 10. Speed reduced to 55 MPH.

•Lincoln County: Southbound US 51 between County K and the Wisconsin River Bridge (south of Merrill). Work begins Wednesday, May 10.

The lane closures are necessary for crews to complete routine bridge maintenance on four bridges. All work is scheduled for completion before the end of the day on Thursday, May 11. The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s north central region:

Follow on Twitter: @WisDOTnorthcent; Visit the region’s 511 website: http://projects.511wi.gov/region/north-central/.