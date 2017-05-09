4-H’ers showcase dramatic and musical talents

Lincoln County 4-H’ers shared their dramatic and musical talents on Saturday, April 29, at the Tomahawk School Auditorium for this year’s Lincoln County 4-H Drama, Lip Sync and Music Festival. Martie Pahris, along with Dan and Jenny Marzu, served as judges for this year’s event. The festival was planned and coordinated by the Hi-Lo’s 4-H Club. 4-H Ambassadors Hunter Borchardt, Lily Cordova and Bailey Iwen served as the emcees. Yvette and Pat Chieves served as the event videographers.

A study conducted by the Wisconsin 4-H Youth Development program found that children that participate in 4-H arts and communication programs gain important technical, communication and teamwork skills while increasing their self-esteem and self-confidence. Youth who took part in this survey reported that their work with 4-H helped them improve their individual performance and creativity skills, build good learning habits as they integrated feedback from judges, and bolster their opportunities to become confident public speakers. The 4-H Drama, Lip Sync and Music Festival is one example of a local 4-H arts and communication program.

If you are interested in learning more about 4-H or how to get involved in Lincoln County 4-H, please feel free to contact Debbie or Amanda at the UW-Extension office at 715-539-1072 or visit http://lincoln.uwex.edu/ or subscribe to the Lincoln County 4-H Blog http://fyi.uwex.edu/lincolncounty4h/ for up to the minute 4-H news. Wisconsin 4-H Youth Development is a program of the University of Wisconsin-Extension, Cooperative Extension in partnership with local, state and federal government in each Wisconsin county.

Results and Participants by Division:

Cloverbud Division (5-Year Old Kindergarten – 2nd Grade):

Dance Performance: “These Boots Were Made for Walking”- Siobhan Schuetze, Pine River Peppers 4-H Club, Participation Award and Best Costume Award.

Junior Division (3rd to 5th Grade):

Instrumental Violin Solo: “Minuet No. 2” by J.S. Bach- Rowynn Groth, Merrill Busy Bee’s 4-H Club, Blue Ribbon.

Drama Group Performance: “The Tail of the Rabbit and the Well”- Mariah Jacoby, Griot (Narrator); Olivia Stevenson, Lion (received Outstanding Actress Award); Ben Fryer, Cloud, Snake (received Outstanding Actor Award); Leah Fryer, Monkey; Olivia Bares, Fox; Siobhan Schuetze, Elephant; Eve Gruetzmacher, Giraffe; Emily Freyer, Baby Giraffe (received Best Costume Award); Ian Schuetze, Rabbit; Kekoa Schuetze, Leopard; Pine River Peppers 4-H Club, Blue Ribbon, Merit Award and selected for Wisconsin State Fair.

Dance Solo Performance: “Try Everything”- Kekoa Schuetze, Pine River Pepper’s 4-H Club, Blue Ribbon and Best Choreography Award.

Intermediate Division (6th to 8th Grade):

Drama Group Performance: “The Three Little Pigs and Friends”- Brett Borchardt, Director; Maggie Lashua, Announcer; Krisha Smith, Hogney Dangerfield and Agent; Natalie Reiter, Shakespig and Writer (received Outstanding Actress Award); Christian Lashua, Albert Sweinstein (received Best Costume Award); Hunter Borchardt, Big Bad Wolf (received Outstanding Actor Award); Maria Smith, Make-up; Hi-Lo’s 4-H Club, Blue Ribbon.

Drama Group Performance: “The Adventurers” (Original Play Written by Youth)- Ben Fryer, Ben (received Best Costume Award); Ian Schuetze, Uncle Ian; (received Outstanding Actor Award); Leah Freyer, Leah(received Outstanding Actress Award); Pine River Peppers 4-H Club, Blue Ribbon.

Instrumental Piano Solo: “Jumpin Jazz Cat” by Nancy and Randall Faber- Callan Groth, Merrill Busy Bee’s 4-H Club, Blue Ribbon.

Instrumental Trombone Solo: “Night Song”- Ian Schuetze, Pine River Pepper’s 4-H Club, Blue Ribbon.

Instrumental Trombone and Trumpet Duet: “III” from the book Easy Elementary Duets- Ian Schuetze and Kekoa Schuetze, Pine River Pepper’s 4-H Club, Red Ribbon.