Park City Credit Union to break ground on new headquarters

This summer Park City Credit Union will start construction on a new 26,000-square-foot headquarters at the southeast corner of Highway 64 and Pine Ridge Avenue. The new development, projected to open in late summer 2018, will become a vibrant center for deposit, lending, investments, creative thinking and community collaboration.

The two-story building will feature a full service branch, drive-thru services, investment center, lending/mortgage center, loan processing center, call center, IT, accounting, and marketing departments. Park City’s new headquarters will also have a 2,500-square-foot café/bistro that will maintain its own hours of operation and drive-thru window to provide additional convenience for members and is open to the public seven days a week.

“With this new headquarters, we are putting members first with a superior interactive service experience,” said CEO Val Mindak. “We have outgrown our current space, and this move allows us to centralize our staff in one convenient location and to provide a suite of stronger financial products to our members while giving them an exceptional member experience.”

The La Macchia Group LLC, a Milwaukee-based design-build firm that specializes in financial institution projects, will lead construction.

Park City retained the three-acre parcel in front of the Walmart Supercenter in 2014 and has been working on the appropriate plan that will serve the current membership plus allow for future expansion due to their continual year-after-year growth.

“This is a detailed plan we have worked on for more than two years, and we are very excited to break ground on this new development,” said Leah Burbach, chairperson of Park City’s Building Committee. Average daily traffic near the new location is greater than 15,000 vehicles per day, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. “Our goal is that our new building will be a beacon for people as they are coming into Merrill.”

Park City has more than $175 million in total assets serving approximately 20,000 members. The credit union employs more than 80 personnel serving members at eight branches throughout Merrill, Tomahawk, Minocqua and Rhinelander.

Upon opening the new headquarters, the current main office lobby located at 300 E. Second St., which dates back to 1977, will close with drive-thru services only continuing at this location. The branch inside Dave’s County Market at 300 E. First St., which opened in August 2015, will continue as a full service branch.

“Our members on the west side of Merrill have truly enjoyed the extended weekday hours and Saturday hours offered by our Dave’s Country Market branch,” said Board Chairman Jim Richardson. “It has proven to be a great partnership with Dave’s Country Market and our members are getting the same excellent service they receive from the main office.”

Committed to the community, Park City is talking with local restaurantuers to open the café/bistro inside the new headquarters. The credit union will seek local subcontractors to build the new facility.

The Summer 2018 opening of the new headquarters will coincide with the credit union’s 80th anniversary.

“Our strategic growth and the high member engagement we’ve experienced has positioned us to make this announcement today,” Mindak said. “We are so thankful to our members for their commitment to our credit union and to Merrill, and it is our hope that this news will be a part of a much larger story of economic growth for our region.”