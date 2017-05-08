Middle school students ‘Chalk the Walk’

PRMS accelerated art students were on the River Bend Trail Monday working on the grant project awarded to them by the Merrill Community Foundation’s Beyond Computers and Crayons Grant. Artists “Chalked The Walk” along the River Bend Trail between the walking bridge and the Weinbrenner factory.

Weather permitting, the drawings will be available to see all week. Community members are invited to take this chance to visit the beautiful River Bend Trail and see some fun pieces of art work done by middle school artists.