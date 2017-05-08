Merrill Police reports

May 1

2:12 p.m.- Officers responded to a retail theft. The vehicle was located and a traffic stop was conducted. Two of the occupants were identified as suspects in the retail theft and were arrested for the violation.

10:24 p.m.- Officers responded to a noise complaint. The caller advised loud music was coming from an apartment in the building. Loud music was heard upon arrival and was turned down by the tenant. As the officer was leaving, the male came out into the hallway and cursed at the caller and turned the music back up. The male was cited for disorderly conduct and was arrested for a probation violation.

May 3

5:27 p.m.- Officers responded to the 100 Block of S. State St. for a report of an intoxicated male who was in violation his probation rules. Officers placed the male under arrest for the probation violation and transported him to jail.

7:02 p.m.-Officers responded to the 1800 Block of E. Main St. for a report of a male who was in violation of the terms of his Probation and Parole issued electronic monitoring device. Officers located the male, placed him under arrest for the Probation Violation and transported him to jail.

May 4

2:17 a.m.- An officer had contact with a male subject that was intoxicated in the area of West Main and State streets. The male subject was found to have a warrant for his arrest. He was taken into custody and transported to the jail.

9:27 a.m.- A local business called to report a theft of money. A suspect was identified and the investigation is ongoing.

4:25 p.m.- Officers were dispatched to an East Main Street business for a disorderly conduct complaint. During the course of the investigation, it was found that the patron was not pleased with the business and its policies and created a disturbance outside of the business. The patron was cited for disorderly conduct.

10 p.m.- Officers were requested to go to a residence in the City of Merrill and locate a male subject who was on probation and take him into custody for violating his electronic monitoring. The male subject was located, taken into custody and transported to the jail on the probation warrant.

May 5

1:16 p.m.- An off-duty officer observed a female party on E. 6th St. who had an active warrant for her arrest. An officer made contact with the female and she was arrested for the warrant. The female advised that she had a “meth pipe” and some other drug paraphernalia in her purse. A search of the purse revealed these items and more. The female was booked into the Lincoln County Jail on the probation hold/warrant as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.

7:11 p.m.- An officer responded to a damage to property complaint. The caller had damage to a pillar at their business. The officer will be reviewing video footage on the incident.

May 6

3:09 a.m.- Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Grand Avenue. As a result, a male was arrested for Domestic battery and disorderly conduct.

8:24 p.m.- An officer located a male with an active warrant on Pine Ridge Avenue. The male was arrested and taken to the jail.