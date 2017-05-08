Mae E. Lupton, age 92, of Merrill, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2017, at Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill. Mae was born on May 17, 1924 to the late Walter and Dorothy (Peterson) Woellner in Merrill, WI. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church in Merrill. She met and fell in love with Elmer Lupton, and the two exchanged vows on October 28, 1950 at St. John Lutheran Church in Merrill. He preceded her in death in August 1994.

Mae worked at Merrill Candy and Associated Co-op in her younger years, before sewing for Hanson Glove in Merrill. She continued working there as it changed from Hanson Glove to Midwest Outerwear, then finally to Fox Point, where she retired after 25 years of service and at the age of 62.

When Mae was a child, she was very involved with 4-H and enjoyed it very much. She would look forward to polka dancing with Elmer and meeting with her Homemakers Club. Mae was very talented and blessed with the ability to sew and crochet, as well as maintaining her flowers and plants in the house. She made many Afghans, towels, sweaters and Christmas and Easter décor, and enjoyed giving them to her children and grandchildren – even upcoming great grandchildren! Mae would enjoy taking short trips with relatives or taking day trips to the casino and shopping. She would enjoy gambling at the casinos and playing cards with her family. Mae is remembered as a loving and caring woman that made family first and foremost in her life, spending as much time with them as possible. She had a strong faith in God. Mae was a member at St. Stephen’s United Church of Christ in Merrill.

Mae is survived by her daughter: Gloria Lupton of Merrill, with grandson: Shannon (Angie) Lupton of Waunakee, WI, son: Gary (Nadine) Lupton of Fredericksburg, VA, with grandchildren: Kelly Lupton of Plover, Curtis (Kristen) Lupton of Alexandria, VA, Jen (Corey) Jacober of Ruckersville, VA, Christy Parker of Falls Church, VA and Elizabeth (Jason) Schloer of Ashburn, VA, son: Dick (Deb) Lupton of Merrill, with grandchildren: Stacey (Dave) Hoff of Merrill and Sara (Zach Ciszewski) Lupton of Fargo, ND, great grandchildren: Hailey, Jasmine, Adalyn, Zachary, Nicholas, Bennett, Jackson, Cavin, Tierney, Gwyneth, Haley, Elaina and Logan, brother: Dave Woellner of Merrill, brother-in-law: Clifford Lupton of Merrill, sister-in-law: Erma Neumann of Wausau and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents: Walter and Dorothy Woellner, husband: Elmer Lupton, brothers: Louis (Jenny) Woellner, Donald (Marlene) Woellner and Hugo James Woellner, sisters: Evelyn (Robert) Bergh and Lorraine (Harold) Schneider, sisters-in-law: Alvera Lupton and Lorraine (Paul) Fehr and brother-in-law: Leslie Neumann.

Funeral Services for Mae will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 11am at St. Stephen’s United Church of Christ in Merrill. The Rev. Kyle Carnes will officiate. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 8, 2017 from 4pm-8pm at Waid Funeral Home and again on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 from 10am until the time of the service, at the church. Burial will immediately follow the service in Merrill Memorial Park Cemetery. Waid Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.

Family wishes to extend their thanks and appreciation to the excellent staff in the Special Care Unit at Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill, for all of their care and support shown towards Mae and her family.