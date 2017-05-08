Lincoln County Sheriff’s reports

A 24-year-old Tomahawk man was arrested Monday evening on a warrant charge. Deputies went to a home in the Town of King at 9 p.m. to investigate a disturbance. While there they learned the male was wanted after he failed to appear in court. A 27-year-old Tomahawk woman was also arrested at that same location when deputies found she was wanted for violating rules of her probation.

Three people received minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash north of Gleason on Wednesday. Cell 911 callers reported the crash on State Rd. 17 at County Rd. CCC. The Town of Russell Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The fire danger in Lincoln County is rated as very high and with that the DNR has prohibited all outdoor burning. Two grass fires this weekend kept firefighters from the DNR and Pine River Fire Department busy. On Friday evening a grass fire was reported in the ditch line in the 1000 block of County Rd. X. On Saturday evening a grass fire was reported on County Rd. G near Town Line Road. Firefighters were on that scene for over an hour.

A 31-year-old Merrill man was arrested Saturday evening on a warrant charge. A deputy stopped the vehicle the man was a passenger in on Hillview Road north of State Rd. 64 at 10:30 p.m. A check showed he was wanted by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for violating terms of his probation.

A 53-year-old Gleason man was arrested Saturday morning on a warrant charge for failure to pay child support. A deputy located the man at his residence on Town Hall Road and took him into custody.

The number of car deer crashes is still low with five being reported this past week. An Antigo woman struck a turkey on Tuesday afternoon on State Rd. 64 at Hillview Road in the Town of Pine River disabling her vehicle.