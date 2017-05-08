Jean A. Prather, age 85, formerly of the Town of Pine River, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at Pine Crest Nursing Home, Merrill.

Jean was born August 28, 1931, in Merrill, daughter of the late Arthur and Emma (Severt) Neubauer. She married John Prather in 1951. The marriage ended with his death in 1991. Jean had worked for many years for the phone company as a customer service representative. Jean enjoyed reading, visiting with people, helping others, and cooking. She will be remembered for her sense of humor.

Jean is survived by her daughter, Mary Beth Mindlin, Scottsdale, Arizona; five grandchildren, Jessie, Sarah, Andrea, Julie, and Jeffrey; seven great grandchildren; and her brother, Phil Neubauer, Pewaukee, Wisconsin. Besides her husband and parents, Jean is preceded in death by two sons, Dick and Bill Prather; and two siblings, Mary Lou and Joseph.

A private family celebration of Jean’s life will take place this summer. The Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.

