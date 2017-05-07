PCCU raises over $4,000 for Children’s Miracle Network

Park City Credit Union and its members are making a difference in the lives of sick and injured children in the Northwoods. The credit union’s annual Share-A-Bear fund raiser raised $4,229.06 for the Children’s Miracle Network in addition to a large donation of stuffed animals.

This is the seventh year of the Share-A-Bear fund raiser at Park City, whereby credit union members sponsor stuffed animals and proceeds go directly to CMN. While 300 stuffed animals were purchased by members with a double donation, there were approximately 700 bears, owls, giraffes, dogs, cats and more that were delivered to CMN for children recovering from a surgery or procedure at Ministry St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital in Marshfield.

“Every year, our members give a big ‘bear’ hug to young patients, easing the stress and anxiety of hospitalization,” said CEO Val Mindak. “The donations stay local and are used for treatment and health care services at our Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. I’m so proud of everyone who helped!”

Ministry St. Joseph’s is one of three Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in Wisconsin. There are 170 CMN Hospitals nationwide that treat 17 million children each year, including $2.5 billion in charitable care.