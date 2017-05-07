Merrill City Band invites community singers

The snow has disappeared (for now) and it’s time to think about the summer. The Merrill City Band opens its 2017 season in June and plans are underway. Do you like to sing? Can you carry a tune? Does your church choir take the summer off? Yes? Then the Merrill City Band has an opportunity for you.

On July 5, veterans and community singers of all ages are invited to be part of the annual patriotic celebration at 7 p.m.

“I’ve always wanted to have a community choir to sing with the Merrill City Band on a selection or two for one of our performances,” notes director Linda Becker, “and a concert celebrating America seems to be the perfect choice.”

The choir would sing one or two pieces with the band, along with the National Anthem.

July will be upon us before you know it, so if you think you might be interested in participating, send an email to director@merrillcityband.com or call 715-873-4564. Please leave your name, contact information, and if you are a soprano, alto, tenor or bass. Music would be available later this spring and there would be limited rehearsals.

“We need large numbers to make it work, since we’re outside,” Becker said. “Come join us and help us fill the park with voices!”