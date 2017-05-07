Hatchets get jump on Hodags

Behind a monster performance by Rachel Dallman, the Hatchet softball team turned another quick lead into a solid 8-3 victory on Tuesday April 27. knocking off conference rival Rhinelander.

Dallman got the Hatchets on the board in the first inning with a two-run home run. Following an RBI base hit by Courtney Theiler in the second inning, Dallman blasted another home run, this one a grand slam to put Tomahawk ahead 7-0.

The Hodags came back, scoring all three of their runs in the bottom of the second. Tomahawk would tack on one more run in the sixth, with Whitney Osero collecting the RBI.

Dallman was just as good on the mound as she was at the plate, pitching the complete game while striking out eight and walking one. All three Rhinelander runs were earned on six hits.

The Tomahawk bats generated 14 hits, led by Dallman who went 3-4 with six RBIs. Holley Winker was 3-4 with a double and Theiler was 2-4.

“Quick starts have been integral to our success,” said THS coach John Larson. “No different in this game, scoring seven runs in two innings. Doing must of the damage was Rachel Dallman. She had just a phenomenal game going 3-4 with a grand slam, two-run home run and six RBIs. She also did one heck of a job on the mound, striking out eight, walking just one and giving up just six hits.

“We are playing better and better each game,” he added. “We need to stay hungry and not get satisfied.”