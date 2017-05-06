Local scholars garner post-secondary accolades

David Japke, Merrill- graduated in March from Grantham University’s online degree and certificate programs with degrees in Business Administration.

Kristin Danner, Merrill- a sophomore at Concordia University, St Paul, has been named to the university’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2016 semester.

Mandie Hartz of Tomahawk- was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Hartz was initiated at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Minnesota State University-Mankato will award degrees at the end of the spring 2017 semester on Saturday, May 6, in Taylor Center’s Bresnan Arena. Local candidates for graduation are: MERRILL- Brad Dehnel, BS, Automotive Engineering Tech.; TOMAHAWK- Bethany J. Koshak, BA, Dance, Magna Cum Laude, BA, Sociology, Magna Cum Laude.