Brett Seubert garners Athlete of the Week honors

MHS Senior Brett Seubert has cranked out his fair share of stellar performances from the mound this season; pitching for the Bluejay varsity baseball team.

In his most recent display of right-handed flame throwing on April 20, Seubert took the mound at the top of the fourth with the Jays down 4-1 versus Wausau-East. He then proceeded to fire off 5 strikeouts while giving up just 2 hits en route to a 6-4 comeback win.

Brett has been participating in the baseball program since age 5 and has been a 4-year manager for the Bluejay varsity football team.

Aside from sports, Seubert is a member of the National Honor Society and the MHS Link Crew.

In his free time, Seubert enjoys hunting, fishing as well as spending time with family and friends on the golf course.

Son of Don and Darcy Seubert of Pine River, Brett currently maintains a 3.97 GPA.

Following graduation, Brett intends to attend UW-Marathon County for two years before proceeding on to UW-Madison to major in meteorology.