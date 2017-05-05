Storm sewer repairs continue on Center Avenue

Friday morning, the City of Merrill announced the closure of Center Avenue planned for Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to a press release from City Engineer Rod Akey; crews will be repairing storm sewer lines on Center Avenue Tuesday May 9th and Wednesday May 10th. These repairs require road closure. Center Avenue will be closed from First Street to Ninth Street from 6 am Tuesday May 9th thru 5 pm Wednesday May 10th. Center Avenue detour will be First Street west to Mill Street north to Ninth Street and east to Center Avenue. Thank you for your cooperation with this project.