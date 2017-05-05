Merrill Police Activity

04-29-17

At 7:04pm a caller reported that somebody had caused significant damage to their motorcycle and the damage appeared intentional. The investigation is ongoing.

04-30-17

10:23am, officers arrested a male with an active arrest warrant.

2:47pm, officers arrested a male with an active arrest warrant.

05-01-17

2:12 pm, officers responded to a retail theft. The vehicle was located and a traffic stop was conducted. Two of the occupants were identified as suspects in the retail theft and were arrested for the violation.

10:24 pm, officers responded to a noise complaint. The caller advised loud music was coming from an apartment in the building. Loud music was heard upon arrival and was turned down by the tenant. As the officer was leaving, the male came out into the hallway and cursed at the caller and turned the music back up. The male was cited for disorderly conduct and was arrested for a probation violation.

05-02-17

Nothing of interest to report.

05-03-17

5:27pm Officers responded to the 100 Block of South State St. for a report of an intoxicated male who was in violation his probation rules. Officers placed the male under arrest for the probation violation and transported him to jail.

7:02pm Officers responded to the 1800 Block of E Main St. for a report of a male who was in violation of the terms of his Probation and Parole issued electronic monitoring device. Officers located the male, placed him under arrest for the Probation Violation and transported him to jail.

05-04-17

At 2:17 am, an officer had contact with a male subject that was intoxicated in the area of West Main and State Street. The male subject was found to have a warrant for his arrest. He was taken into custody and transported to the jail.

At 9:27 am, a local business called to report a theft of money. A suspect was identified and the investigation is ongoing.

4:25 pm, officers were dispatched to an East Main Street business for a disorderly conduct complaint. During the course of the investigation, it was found that the patron was not pleased with the business and its policies and created a disturbance outside of the business. The patron was cited for disorderly conduct.

10:00 pm, officers were requested to go to a residence in the City of Merrill and locate a male subject who was on probation and take him into custody for violating his electronic monitoring. The male subject was located, taken into custody and transported to the jail on the probation warrant.