Jerry L. Schroeder, age 70, of Merrill, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at St. Clare’s Hospital in Weston, while surrounded by his loving family. Jerry was born on September 19, 1946 to the late Floyd and Henrietta (Litke) Schroeder, in Merrill. He attended and graduated as the class of 1964 at Merrill High School. Jerry furthered his education by taking some college courses. On October 18, 1969, Jerry married the love of his life and best friend, Mary “Mary Ann” Wiegel. Together, they shared nearly 48 years of marriage. She survives.

Jerry was very active in law enforcement. He was a detective with the Lincoln County Sherriff’s Department for 21 years. He was on the board for the Wisconsin Narcotic Officer Association (WNOA) and also in the Narcotic Officer Regional Drug Enforcement Group (NORDEG). Jerry served as the secretary and treasurer, along with being on the board of elders for Trinity Lutheran Church in the town of Berlin. He was also active in the men’s group at Trinity. Eventually, Jerry became a lieutenant in charge of the 911 center, until his retirement. When Jerry wasn’t busy at work, he would love to take the day and troll the Wisconsin River, fishing for bass. He would eagerly look forward to the “Muskie Hunt” that the Minocqua Police Department would put on every year. When he was younger, Jerry would enjoy going ice fishing with his father and snowmobiling. Jerry is remembered as a good Christian man that enjoyed life and always tried to see the positive side of it. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved telling jokes. He enjoyed family get- togethers and trips to Noah’s Ark. Jerry was an avid Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and NASCAR’s Matt Kenseth fan. He enjoyed and respected the beauty of nature as he camped with his family. Jerry would enjoy spending time bird-watching, especially looking for the pileated woodpecker. He would enjoy listening to the sounds of his various motorcycles, taking moped rides with Mary and most recently, driving his UTV “buggy” everywhere he could. When it wasn’t so nice out, Jerry enjoyed one of his many John Wayne westerns. Jerry was very devoted to his family, community and the Lincoln County Sherriff’s Department. Jerry was a member at Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tomahawk. He will be sadly missed.

Jerry is survived by his wife of nearly 48 years: Mary “Mary Ann” Schroeder of Merrill, son: Chad (Molly) Schroeder of Sparta, WI, daughter: Ashley Jordan of Wausau, brother: Steven (Kathy) Schroeder of Merrill, brothers-in-law: Henry (Irma) Wiegel of Manteca, CA and Don (Pam) Wiegel of Oconomowoc, nieces and nephews: Todd (Sheri), Brenda (Mike), Sharisa (Joe), Aaron, Sarah and Enrique, many great nieces and nephews, along with many cousins and aunts, special honorary children: Perry LaBarge and Jessica Frandsen. He is preceded in death by his parents: Floyd and Henrietta Schroeder and many aunts and uncles.

Funeral Services for Jerry will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 11AM at Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tomahawk, WI. Pastor Mark Gass will officiate. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 5, 2017 from 4PM-8PM at Waid Funeral Home in Merrill, and again on Saturday, May 6, 2017 from 10AM until the time of the service, at the church. In lieu of flowers, family requests that all donations be directed towards Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tomahawk, Northland Lutheran High School in Mosinee or a charity of your choice. Family wishes to extend their appreciation and thanks to St. Clare’s Hospital in Weston, for all of their efforts and support shown to Jerry and his family. Waid Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.