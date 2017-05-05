Dolores ‘Dolly’ Daley, age 85, of Merrill, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at Bell Tower Residence under the care of hospice services.

She was born July 22, 1931 in New London, Wisconsin to the late Lionel ‘Smokey’ and Josephine (Brown) Minton. She married Charles Oleson on July 31, 1949 and they divorced in 1971. She then married Patrick Daley on June 29, 1973, and he preceded her in death on March 13, 2006. Dolly has lived in Crandon, Marshfield and Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. She moved back to Merrill in 1959 and worked at the former Hanson Glove and Fox Point. She also did alterations at Thelma’s and Thelma’s Bridal and worked well into her 70’s.

Dolly loved to knit, crochet and sew. She also liked to shoot pool. She was an officer of the Women’s Pool League for years. Dolly and her husband spent summers camping, even if it was only at Council Grounds.

Dolly is survived by her three children, IdaJo (Philip) Knospe, Linda (Brian) Sukow and Eugene (Marcia) Oleson all of Merrill; five step-children, Debbie (Larry) Bergh, Kathleen Daley, Tim Daley, Steven (Charlotte) Daley and Susan Daley all of Merrill; six grandchildren, Staci (John) Guenther of Merrill, Amanda (Trevor) Mildenberger of Merrill, Werner Roggenbuck of Appleton, and Terrance Oleson and Allison Oleson both of Merrill; several step grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; two sisters, Gloria Peterson of Oshkosh and Barbara (Donald) Thew of Oconomowoc; five brothers-in-law, Uriel Aldridge of Queens Village, New York, Michael Daley of Merrill, James Daley of Merrill, Thomas (Ann) Daley of West Bend, Wisconsin and Jerry (Rene’) Daley of Merrill; and one sister-in-law, Daniete Daley of Merrill. Dolly was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick Daley; her parents, Lionel and Josephine Minton; her sister, Georgia Aldridge; and her brothers-in-law, Leslie Peterson and Jack Daley.

A memorial service for Dolly will be held at 7:00 P.M. Thursday, May 11, 2017 at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill. Rev. Kyle Carnes will officiate. The family will receive friends beginning at 4:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. The Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com