Badges & Bulls Eyes returns

The Merrill Park and Recreation Department will be teaming up with the Merrill Police Department once again this summer offering some programs from the Cops and Kids Foundation. The Cops and Kids Foundation was created to help bring law enforcement agencies together with the community they serve. The Cops and Kids Foundation is there to provide the Police Department with the means to make the connection between officers and the people.

These programs are a great way to break down barriers and teach police officers and citizens to trust and depend on each other. This will be the third year the Merrill Police Department and Merrill Park and Recreation Department have participated in this program.

Badges and Bulls Eye is a program designed to teach kids archery. This program gets kids active in a fun and unique manner. Archery teaches kids discipline, safety and patience all while having fun and interacting with our local police officers.

Badges and Bulls Eye is offered to children between the ages of 7 and 11 years old. The first session will be Thursday, June 15, from 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. A bus will leave from the Smith Center at 9 a.m. and take the kids to the Sportsman Club or you can take your child to the Sportsman Club.

This event is free to kids and all kids will receive a t-shirt and lunch. You must pre-register your child for this program, limit is 20 kids.

Any questions you can call the Merrill Park and Recreation Department at 715-536-7313.