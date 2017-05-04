Softball splits weekend at Portage

Jeremy Ratliff

Reporter

Friday evening, Bluejay varsity softball headed south for a trip to Schofield; hoping to square up their debt with D.C Everest, after falling in a 1-0 heart breaker

to the Evergreens on April 17.

Unfortunately, the ladies wouldn’t fair much better Friday as the ‘Greens pulled away with the go ahead 1-5 win.

Following an early 4 run lead by Everest, Kelsie Belfiori brought in Merrill’s lone run on a wild pitch in the top of the fourth.

Batting: Belfiori-(1/3, R, TB); Calle Johnson (1/3, TB); Megan Schroder (1/2, TB)

Pitching: Krueger (L) (5R, 12H, 5ER, 4k)

MRL: 0 0 0 1 0 0 0-1

DCE: 0 3 1 0 0 1 X-5

Taming the Pumas

Saturday morning, the ladies arrived in Portage for a two game showdown with Poynette and Portage.

In game one versus Poynette, the Jays wasted no time in going to work as Belfiori and Maddix Bonnel put Merrill on the board in the top of the first; off a Calli Oberg grounder to center field.

Calle Johnson followed up with another score off a Steph Schroder left field fly to set the Jays up 3-0.

The Pumas responded with a run in the bottom of the first, only to have the Jays immediately counter with a Madi Weix score in the top of the 2nd off a line drive to

Right Field from Patience Pyan. Then it would be Pyan’s turn to cross the plate off a Right Field grounder from Bonnell and Bonnell would go on to punch in the Jays’

6th run of the game off a Johnson Right Field grounder.

The ladies dominating play would be the name for the remainder of the game as they continued to pour on the nasty sauce with 8 additional runs. The Pumas final word of the contest would be a single run in the bottom of the fifth.

Batting: Pyan (3/3, 2R, RBI, 4TB); Johnson (2/2, 3R, 2RBI, 2BB, 2B, 3TB); Maddix Bonnell (3/4, 3R, RBI, 3TB); Calli Oberg (3/4, R, 3RBI, 2B, 4TB); Stephanie Schroder (2/4, 2H, 2RBI, 2TB);

Taylor Krueger: Win (2/4, RBI, 2TB); Lindsey Casper (1/4, R, 2RBI, TB); Madisen Weix (1/3, R, SB)

Pitching: Krueger: (W) (2R, 8H, 2ER, 6K)

MRL: 3 3 0 4 4 X X-14

PTE: 1 0 0 0 1 X X-2

Warrior Woes

Game two wouldn’t be as kind to the Jays as they would take one on the chin from the home field warriors 13-4.

Despote the heavy handed loss, the Jays would draw first blood as Belfiori crossed the plate off an Oberg single fly to right field.

Portage responded with a 7-run volley in the bottom of the first. The ladies came right back with a pair of runs in the third from Pyan and Belfiori; only to have the Warriors trump them

once again with 3-runs and a 10-3 lead. The Jays last stand came in the top of the fifth when Weix scored off a wild pitch.

Batting: Belfiori (1/1, 2R, 3BB, 2TB); Pyan (2/4, R, RBI, 2TB); Calli Oberg (1/3, RBI, 2TB); Maddix Bonnell (1/3, TB); Lindsey Casper (1/3, TB); Madisen Weix (1/3, R, TB)

Pitching: Megan Schroder (10R, 10H, 10ER, 3K); Belfiori (3R, 4H, 3ER, 2K)

MRL: 1 0 2 0 1 0 0-4

PGE: 7 0 3 0 2 1 X-13