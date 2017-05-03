JV Baseball team earns first win of year

Andre Galella

Special to the Foto News

Merrill’s JV nine have fought hard all year and finally put one up in the win column with a 7-2 win over DCE. Chase Bonnell started on the bump and turned in a real nice performance to lead the Jays, giving up only one earned run on seven hits in 4 and 2/3 innings . He also continued his hot hitting with two more hits and an RBI. Brodie Gehrke had three line drive hits to lead the Merrill offense and Freshman Cole Zimmerman added two hits for the victors.

JV second game of the week came against Wausau West and they were handed a 5 inning 12-2 loss. Merrill took an early 2-0 but could only muster two hits by Kole Meyer the entire game. Holden Smith took the loss for the Jays. Merrill played error less defense and was led by Smiths five putouts. Merrill JV now stands at !-10 on the season.