Lincoln County Sheriff’s reports

A 42-year-old Merrill man was arrested Wednesday evening on a probation violation charge. Deputies checked on a suspicious vehicle in the Town of Scott and found the intoxicated man. A check on his probation rules showed he was not allowed to drink.

On Thursday morning, deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at a home in the Town of Merrill. As a result of the search warrant, 38-year-old Jeremiah E. Hanke was taken into custody on multiple counts. On Friday, Hanke was formally charged in Lincoln County Court with two misdemeanor counts of neglecting a child along with a misdemeanor charge of possessing drug paraphernalia. Hanke was also charged with felony counts of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and maintaining a drug trafficking place. Hanke was able to post a $500 cash bond that was set by a Lincoln County Judge and was released. The minor children involved were assisted by the Lincoln County Department of Social Services. This is part of an ongoing investigation into drug distribution in Lincoln County.

The Town of Corning Fire Department along with a deputy responded to a reported chimney fire Friday evening. Just before 9 p.m., a call was received reporting the incident on State Rd. 107. Firefighters were on the scene for about half an hour and no damage was reported.

A 31-year-old Merrill man was arrested Sunday morning on a warrant charge. Deputies located the man at a residence on State Rd. 17 in the Town of Merrill just before 11 a.m. The man was wanted by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for violating terms of his probation and by the Marquette County Sheriff for contempt of court. Merrill Police assisted with the arrest.

Only two people reported striking deer this past week on Lincoln County roadways.