Ivan Lee Thurs, 64, town of Hamburg, died Sunday, April 30, 2017, in his home surrounded by his five loving daughters.

He was born December 10, 1952, in Wausau, WI, son of Alladine (Wilde) Thurs, Merrill and the late Wilmer Thurs. Ivan attended grade school at Maple Grove Elementary in Hamburg and then graduated from Merrill High School in 1972. On November 11, 1972, he married Sandra Altfillisch at St. Peter Lutheran Church, town of Hamburg. She preceded him in death on October 30, 2013.

In his younger years, with his five girls tagging along, Ivan enjoyed hunting, trapping and fishing, and making maple syrup with his family and friends. Other hobbies included gardening and canning with Sandra, and woodworking. During the difficult time following Sandra’s passing, Ivan found comfort in talks with his Uncle Elly and in the process the two became very close. Ivan treasured their friendship and through this learned the craft of wine making from him. Ivan became known by many in the area for his great tasting wine. He was often seen while going for a drive on his Honda side-by-side, putting more miles on it than his truck. Ivan had many great friends who were there for him to the very end and whose comradery he cherished. Ivan was so proud of his five girls and their families, and he talked often about them, so that people felt they knew his family with never having met them. His nine grandchildren meant the world to him and being a part of their lives always put a smile on his face.

Ivan and his late wife Sandra farmed in the town of Hamburg for many years and he served on the Hamburg Volunteer Fire Department. He later worked for County Materials, and after 19 years, retired from Merrill Iron and Steel.

Ivan is survived by his mother, Alladine Thurs, Merrill, his five daughters, Michelle (Jim) Korducki, Merrill, Jen (Matt) Seliger, Hamburg, Karrie (David) Blake, Hamburg, Katie (Mike) Dymora, Merrill, Jamie (Steve) Dalton, Merrill; Nine grandchildren, Jeremiah, Amanda, Tom, Laura, Melony, Morgan, Ian, Shilo and Kennedy. Ivan is further survived by his siblings, Marlene (Wayne) Teske, Merrill, Lyle (Susie) Thurs, Hamburg, Kathie (Dennis) Smith, Tomahawk, Kenny Thurs, Lublin, and Randy Thurs, Hamburg. He is also survived by his mother and father-in-law, Holly and Werner Zuleger Hamburg, father-in-law Sylvester Altfillisch, Marathon and Sandra’s brothers, John (Rhonda) Altfillisch, Hamburg, Chuck (Beth) Altfillisch, Marathon, Tim Zuleger, Edgar, Kris (Cindy) Zuleger, Hamburg. Ivan will also be remembered by many cousins’, nieces, and nephews.

Ivan was preceded in death by Sandra Thurs, his wife of 40 years, his father, Wilmer Thurs and two sisters-in-law, Sandy K. Thurs and Deanna Zuleger Scantlin.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2017, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 280 County Road A, town of Hamburg. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon and again on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Aspirus Wausau Hospital and Clinics’ staff and physicians who assisted in Ivan’s care and the Hospice team for their support and compassion to Ivan and his family. Ivan’s girls would especially like to thank Pastor Phil Bogen for the continual support that he gave Ivan through the past years with his wisdom and reassurance, and to his most recent daily visits.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Ivan’s name. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.

