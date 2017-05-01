Altercation leads to Domestic Violence charges for Merrill man

Axel J. Hanson, 33 of Merrill- was charged April 24 with Felony-Strangulation and Suffocation and a Misdemeanor charge of Battery.

According to court records, Hanson was involved in an incident in the City of Merrill on April 22. On the afternoon of April 22. officers of the Merrill Police Department responded to a reported domestic disturbance on Cleveland Street, in the City of Merrill. Upon arrival, officers met with the reporting party who indicated being involved in an altercation with Hanson.

The reporting party indicated being struck by Hanson during the altercation, as well as being strangled by Hanson. Hanson reportedly denied causing any harm to the reporting party.

As a result of an initial court appearance on Monday April 24; a $2,500 signature bond was ordered as well as $500 cash bond. Hanson was released on Tuesday April 25, after posting bond with a stipulation of having no contact with the victim in the case.