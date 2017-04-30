Tomahawk Stove Junction wins North American sales achievement award

Tomahawk Stove Junction is this year’s recipient of the Valor Outstanding Sales Achievement Award—Paul Miles, President of Miles Industries Ltd., the manufacturer of Valor radiant gas fireplaces, announced.

“Tomahawk Stove Junction has only been a Valor authorized dealer for two years,” said Miles, “In that short time they have consistently and significantly increased their Valor sales and exceeded projections. Tomahawk is not located in a major market area so they have to provide that extra effort and service to secure the volume of business that they do.”

To overcome what many would consider a location obstacle, Tomahawk Stove Junction has created a unique identity for itself by capitalizing on the geographical location in the old Tomahawk Railroad Depot. Customers feel as if they are stepping back in time, as so much of the railroad depot history has been preserved within the business.

The building was once the local train station. “It was originally built in the late 1800s,” says George Dalbec of Tomahawk Stove Junction. “We’ve made it into a local attraction retaining its historic looks and yet making the exterior look distinct so people definitely know what business we are in.”

In 2006, Tomahawk Stove Junction opened its doors in Tomahawk’s Historic Railroad Depot, selling gas, pellet and wood free standing stoves, fireplaces and fireplace inserts.

Dalbec says, “Our Valor sales are doing well and we attribute this to being in the right place with the right people and quality products that have gotten us to where we are. Just like the historic railroad depot, Valor has been the innovator and leader of quality gas products for over 100 years and we are proud to represent their product line.”